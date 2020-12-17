4 growing languages in the Data Science market

With other issues related to technology, Data Science has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. The main focus of this area is to convert data into meaningful values, helping in a business or in finding a solution to a certain problem.

In the past, only large IT companies ventured into the world of data science; today, several organizations from various sectors are involved in activities related to the sector. The reason can be varied: develop the area, increase competitiveness or simply solve a specific situation.

For those who start researching the subject, a question may arise: which programming language to use to work with Data Science? Among developers, this is a common question that we will try to answer by showing the growing languages ​​on the market.

Scala

Scala stands out for being used by Apache Spark, a distributed processing framework widely used by data engineers. In addition, it is object-oriented, functional and has a large native library that expands its capabilities.

This programming language has many similarities to Java, which makes it easy to learn and useful for those who want to do more by writing less. Scala also offers another important advantage: compatibility with the JVM, the Java virtual machine, which is widely used.

ScalaNLP (machine learning library), Epic (framework for predictive analysis), Saddle (data manipulation library) and Chalk (library for natural language processing) are some of its main libraries.

R

Much appreciated by mathematicians and statisticians, the R language is one of the most used in Data Science today. It charms the exact workers due to its support for complex calculations and analyzes, in addition to the fact that it was created by statisticians.

It is used for linear and nonlinear modeling, temporal analysis, clustering and many other functions. This technology is characterized by requiring a very powerful computer to run it correctly, especially with regard to RAM. Systems that are not 64 bits, for example, are not capable of running this language.

Another very striking feature is its very sharp learning curve, so R is not a good option for those who want initial agility, as it is really complex to start using it. Despite this, large companies, such as Microsoft and Oracle, already develop Data Science solutions in R, which has helped to popularize the language.

Julia

Julia is the youngest on this list with a focus on Data Science, having been officially released only in 2012. However, she is not behind the other options in terms of performance, having been specifically created for scientific computing, distributed processing, machine learning and linear algebra. Big scale.

Its positive point is being open source. However, the scarcity of libraries – something natural given Julia’s age – is one of the reasons why many have not yet decided to bet their chips on this language, although several data scientists advocate its use to deal with different applications especially because of its performance with clusters (distributed processing).

Python

The list would not be complete without Python, currently the most used language for Data Science in Brazil. In addition to its popularity, this technology has strong academic appeal, is widely used in mathematics and statistics courses, has dynamic, functional typing and is based on object orientation.

The simple syntax, ease of learning and the huge community that helps in the constant improvement of the language further contribute to the popularity of Python. Another positive point is the easy integration with other languages. For a data scientist who needs to work with virtual machines from different operating systems (Linux and Windows, for example), this is a great advantage.

Finally, we could not fail to mention the great variety of libraries and exclusive packages for data science. Scikit-learn (for machine learning), NumPy and Pandas (for data analysis) are some of the most popular.

