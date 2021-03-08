4 Google Chrome VPN Extension Tips Like Hotspot Shield

By using a VPN, you can not only access banned websites, but also achieve a freer and safer internet experience. We have listed the best 4 Google Chrome extensions such as Hotspot Shield, which you can download from official websites, and explained their prominent features.

For VPN use, you can download mobile applications and software that offer this service or use Opera and similar internet browsers with this feature. However, the easiest way to connect to the internet using a VPN via Google Chrome, one of the most popular internet browsers, is to use a Google Chrome VPN extension. One of the most well-known examples of these add-ons is Hotspot Shield VPN add-on.

Most of the most successful Google Chrome VPN extensions like Hotspot Shield and others are available for a fee. Of course, there are dozens of VPN extensions, mobile applications, software that you can use for free, but they offer a very basic level of service. When you use Hotspot Shield and the 4 best Google Chrome extensions, you will experience a much faster, safer and free internet usage.

Google Chrome extensions like Hotspot Shield:

Windscribe

CyberGhost

ExpressVPN

Private Internet Access