4 finalists of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award have been announced

Every year, ESPN presents the Muhammad Ali Award for Sports Humanitarian Aid at the ESPYS in July.

On Tuesday, the network announced four finalists for this year’s award. These are NFL linebacker Anthony Barr, St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Minnesota Timberwolves bigman Karl-Anthony Towns and MLS goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

The winner will be announced at the ESPYS on July 20.

Last year’s winner was NFL offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tariff, who took a leave of absence from football to help fight as a doctor on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The other finalists were then Chicago Cubs baseman Anthony Rizzo, WNBA quarterback Laisia Clarendon and WWE superstar Titus O’Neal.

Other past winners of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award include Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Tamika Catchings and Chris Long.