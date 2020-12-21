4 famous K-drama villains we started hating in 2020

If Korean dramas are famous for something in addition to their original stories, staging and excellent performances, it is also for their unforgettable villains and the narrative twists that their presence provokes. Here we remind you 4 of the best villains of the year 2020, who for their masterful performances earned the public’s hatred.

1. The World of The Married: Lee Tae Oh (Park Hye Joon) and Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee)

The World of the Married, based on the popular BBC drama Doctor Foster, stars Kim Hee Ae as Dr. Jin Sun Woo, Park Hae Joon as the traitorous husband Lee Tae Oh, and Han So Hee as the evil mistress. Yeo Da Kyung.

The story revolves around Ji Sun Woo, a doctor with a comfortable life and an ideal family, who financially helps her loving husband to achieve his dream of becoming a famous film director, until he makes an unexpected discovery that changes life completely.

Lee Tae Oh in The World of the Married is a treacherous character who destroys his ideal marriage for financial interests and also tries to destroy the life of his ex-wife in every possible way. Meanwhile, Yeo Da Kyung is the lover who, not satisfied with becoming the wife, tries to humiliate Jin Sun Woo constantly.

2. It’s okay not to be okay: Park Haeng Ja (Jang Young Nam)

It’s okay not to be well known in English as It’s Okay to not be Okay, starring Seo Ye Ji as Go Moon Young and Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Kang Tae, it was one of the most successful K-Dramas this year, with a story very original and fun that touches with great sensitivity a subject as delicate as mental illness.

Jang Young Nam, as the villain Park Haeng Ja, starred in one of the best plot twists as the perfectionist head nurse of the psychiatric mental ward at “OK Psychiatric Hospital, who is actually the criminal psychopath Do Hee Jae who cheated everyone for 20 years.

3. Flower of Evil: Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon)

Flower of Evil was a successful thriller crime drama with a very different lead couple, played by Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung / Do Hyun Soo, he is the ideal husband and father with a perfect facade to hide terrible secrets and Moon Chae Won as Cha Ji Won, his in love wife who is a police detective.

Kim Ji Hoon’s appearance as the real Baek Hee Sung, a creepy psychopathic villain, was one of the drama’s most important and talked about twists, as well as being the foundational key element for the entire final K-drama narrative.



