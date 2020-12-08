4 details that make all the difference in the home office

Home office is one of the most talked about topics today, after all many professionals have started working from home in the last few months, significantly changing the dynamics of some companies. You’re one of those people? If so, it is likely that you have not noticed some things that can make all the difference in your day to day.

1. Working in pajamas and slippers is not a good idea

The home office requires a great deal of discipline and professionalism, and it starts with the way you dress. According to experts, our body and social posture changes according to the clothes we wear and, in this case, pajamas and slippers could cause an unconscious ideal of relaxation. Even if you do not attend meetings by videoconference, it is important to dress like you are going to work in the office. This will help to encourage productivity and ensure better quality in tasks

2. Regular breaks help productivity

Those in the home office may be tempted to work long hours without an adequate break. Some end up skipping breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks to finish the job in advance, but they are doing a great deal of ill health.

Regular breaks can help with health and productivity. It is not for nothing that companies recommend that long work shifts be interspersed with short rest periods, so take regular breaks at the home office.

3. Having a quality machine makes all the difference

Those who work in the office usually have a dedicated machine for this, but in the home office it is very common to use the computer “at home” to do the company’s work. When this PC is not suitable from the point of view of performance, much is lost in terms of productivity and quality, so investing in a good device for the job is important, and Acer notebooks certainly represent a good alternative . If your company’s policy allows you to purchase new machines, talk to your superiors to adapt this situation.

4. Planning tasks is important for success

The final tip is to plan your home office activities carefully. In addition to establishing the aforementioned breaks, you need to set aside time for tasks that require greater concentration, such as responding to that important email, dedicating yourself to a specific project or holding meetings.

Keep in mind a plan for the day, and your work at the home office will be a success.



