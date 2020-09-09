4 Criteria for Best Picture Oscar Nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 4 criteria that will affect the Best Film Oscar nominees. Candidates will be required to comply with at least two of the criteria that will be valid from 2024.

The Academy Awards (Oscar), given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in California, USA, have been criticized severely, especially in the last few years, for ignoring diversity. Now the Academy has taken a step to increase diversity to finally listen to some of these criticisms.

Accordingly, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined four basic criteria that must be followed in order to ensure diversity among the candidates to compete in the Best Picture category and to be represented equally in front of and behind the screen. With these criteria, it is aimed to eliminate the discrimination of race, gender, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic identity and disability in movies.

To be nominated for Best Picture, the lead actor will have to be from an underrepresented group

The first criterion determined by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is that the leading actor in the film is from a group that is not sufficiently represented and that at least 30 percent of the supporting roles are from minorities. It will also be considered valid that the film points to the problems these communities are experiencing.

The second criterion is that the behind-the-scenes executive team or technical team members are selected from historically disadvantaged groups. This; including women, different races, LGBTI and disabled individuals being in the production and management team.

Two other compulsory criteria by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Providing internships and training to underrepresented people and providing a similar diversity in the marketing and distribution teams of the film.

These criteria, which will have to be complied with at least two of them, which will affect the Best Film nominees, will be valid from the 96th Academy Awards, which will find their owners in 2024.



