4 confessions from Taehyung that will make his love it more

Kim Taehyung, better known as BTS’s V, had a series of sad events in his youth. Here are 4 that are sure to make you cry.

BTS’s V has now become one of the best known artists in the world. Kim Taehyung’s popularity can even make a fantastic value item sell out in no time.

But who would have thought that V had a series of sad events in his youth, when his name was not yet known to the public. These are the 4 stories of TaeTae that will make you cry and love him even more.

1. V, the hidden member of BTS

Before BTS debuted, the members used to upload video blogs to chat with their fans. However, TaeTae was nowhere to be found, as his identity had to remain hidden. V became BTS’s “secret weapon”, a hidden member that would be revealed long after.

However, the “Stigma” performer admitted that this was difficult for him because he was unable to interact with the members. “When all the members recorded their own records, I was the only one who couldn’t, so I was very sad,” he said.

V is not only sad that he can’t interact with the members, but he’s also sad that he can’t interact with fans in any way. “When the hyungs were recording their vlog in the studio, I would follow them and record my own vlog, but I couldn’t upload it,” said V.

2. Sasaeng fans

Sasaeng fans are one of the worst things K-Pop idols have to deal with, as they are “fans” who choose to violate the privacy of their favorite idol. V said that Sasaeng fans always followed the members on their flights.

“They make us feel a bit uncomfortable. To be honest, I hope they don’t. It scares me,” said V. The problem happened every time BTS flew on a commercial plane, as Sasaeng fans managed to sit next to it. of idols.

3. Being bullied

V shared that he was once invited to one of his “buddy” birthday parties. However, the “friend” intentionally gave V the wrong address. “I didn’t know where to go, so I waited outside for three hours with a gift while trying to figure out where to go,” said V.

After reaching the right address, TaeTae approached his “friend” and said, “It’s late, it’s time for me to go home.” Then V left, crying. Later, he learned that this person had committed this terrible act out of jealousy. However, V eventually forgave him.

“Honestly, it was something that happened in elementary school, and we were young. We were uncomfortable for a while from the incident, but he sincerely apologized to me, I’m thankful, I love him,” said the BTS singer.

4. Tricked by taxi drivers

V claimed to have been tricked by a taxi driver before debuting with BTS. The incident occurred while traveling to Seoul with his father to sign his contract with Big Hit Entertainment. TaeTae and his father arrived at the Express Bus Terminal Station in Seoul and took a taxi to the Big Hit Entertainment Building.

The taxi driver ended up charging them 32,800 KRW ($ 28.18) for the trip, when in reality it cost around 10,000 KRW ($ 8.59). Taehyung and his father were scammed because they didn’t really know the streets of Seoul. However, V and his father now see this as a pleasant memory.



