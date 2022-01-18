4 Concept Maps Ideas To Inspire And Get Started

Maps: The concept map is a tool widely used in education to explain complex concepts, connecting information with lines, geometric shapes and images, transforming that “boring” textual information into amazing and fun visual content.

They are usually used in education because it consists of a different learning format for students, but they also have their application in companies that aim to make some informative content more interesting for their employees or customers.

An important point before starting to design your map is choosing which medium will be used to create it. Miro is a free, super-intuitive and easy-to-use concept mapping tool option. It works as an infinite digital whiteboard, which you can use online and invite colleagues to collaborate on the tool in real time, it’s worth checking out the examples and starting testing.

Now that the information is fresh in your mind, let’s look at some ideas and examples of how to use concept maps to inspire and start applying today.

Ideas and examples of concept maps

1. Concept maps for brainstorming

One of the most common uses for creating concept maps is brainstorming a topic that needs to be discussed in the company, high school or college.

You can, for example, use it to map out or come up with ideas for next year’s marketing and sales campaigns. Likewise, it can be used to break down all the stages of a campaign, how it will be carried out, who is responsible, etc.

In the student field, an example would be to understand the sequence of events of the First and Second World War.

2. Create an organizational chart of the area or company

As companies grow, it becomes more difficult to understand who are responsible for each area, to whom we should report and at what hierarchical level each one is. Therefore, creating an organizational chart is an example of a concept map that makes it visually easy to understand the position of everyone in the company.

3. Plan a meeting

Concept maps can be excellent allies when planning an important online or in-person meeting. Using a tool like Miro, you can start by sketching ideas, then choose priority agendas, how long each will take, who will speak on each topic, and that’s it: your meeting is more organized than ever.

4. Learn a new subject

Of course, it can also be used to learn a new subject (returning to its initial function) either in studies or in the corporate environment. For example, your marketing department may want to study the workings of the metaverse and how it can be applied to the relationship between a company and its customers. Creating a concept map on a whiteboard like Miro’s can be an excellent idea for compiling information from other sites, links, images, adding post-it notes, and evolving learning into a single collaborative board with all your teammates.