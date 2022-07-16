4 Changes That would Make the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” Perfect

“Thor: Love and Thunder” perfectly adapts the Mighty Thor arc from Marvel comics to advance the story of Thor Odinson, but there are four changes that would make an already great movie absolutely perfect. While many of the most epic and exciting moments of Phase 4 of the MCU can be found in the finale of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and the fourth solo outing of the Thunder God actually does a number of things pretty well, there’s no doubt that the movie could have been even better.

Among its achievements, the film successfully introduces a number of original and well-known characters to the MCU, including Gorr, the butcher god — perhaps the best villain who has not yet appeared in Phase 4. “Thor: Love and Thunder” also contains a rare example of perfecting the concept of comics, turning the unique Mjolnir trick of the Mighty Thor from comics. where she can change the direction of the hammer in flight, into a devastating shrapnel attack.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is a great record in Phase 4 of the MCU, but that doesn’t mean that some improvements couldn’t be used in it. The task of adapting comics to feature films is never easy, and Marvel Studios is not expected to handle everything perfectly. With that in mind, here are four simple changes that would greatly improve Thor: Love and Thunder.

The reason why Mjolnir chose Jane Foster

A flashback episode in Thor: Love and Thunder reveals that the God of Thunder inadvertently enchanted Mjolnir to protect Jane, and the movie would have been much better without this scene. The fact that Thor’s charms are, in fact, the reason why Mjolnir chose Jane undermines her dignity to own Mjolnir. This implies that it was Thor who forced Mjolnir to choose Jane as his next champion.

The film clearly shows that neither Jane nor Mjolnir needed Thor’s intervention to find each other. In fact, if the memory had been cut from the film, the main plot would still make sense, as Jane later proves by her own actions that she is indeed worthy of Mjolnir. Also, Mjolnir doesn’t actually follow Thor’s instructions, as he not only aggravates Jane’s cancer, but actually flies to Jane when the Mighty Thor is needed, actively putting her in danger. This is important because Mjolnir, who has a personality, is not just a cute Easter egg “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but also a reflection of the duties and responsibilities associated with the power of Thor.

In the comics, the Mighty Thor is not the product of Thor’s desire to protect Jane, but Mjolnir’s response to Thor becoming unfit for this title. After Nick Fury whispers something to Thor that makes him unworthy of Mjolnir, he turns to Jane, and with Heimdall’s help, Jane finds Mjolnir on the moon to become a Powerful Thor. Throughout the arc, Jane is mostly referred to simply as Thor, and Thor himself is called Odinson, which indicates how close Jane Foster came to becoming a real Thor. After she dies in the comic, Jane goes to Marvel’s Valhalla and is reborn by Thor and Odin. Eventually, she convinces Thor to regain his title and continue fighting in the War of the Realms on her behalf. Saving these details for “Thor: Love and Thunder” would make the movie perfect.

Real Clues about the Main Plot/villain of the MCU Phase 4

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the sixth film in the fourth phase of the MCU, and it would be ideal for establishing specific clues about its main plot or who the main antagonists will be. At this point, it’s starting to seem like Marvel still doesn’t have a replacement for Thanos, and they’re still trying to determine the general direction of Phase 4. Since there are more than enough cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder for the movie to make a connection with other Phase 4 MCU movies and series, adding specific hints about the overall plot or the main villain would make “Thor 4” a more relevant entry in the current saga.

Scenes of memories with Heimdall and Axel Heimdallson

Although Heimdall is dead and in Valhalla for most of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” there could be flashbacks showing Heimdall and his son together, which would give more seriousness to Axel Heimdallson’s MCU debut. It would also help to correct the fact that Heimdall, despite its popularity, was extremely little used in the MCU. Axl is a terrific new addition to Marvel’s roster—and potentially a Young Avenger—but his epic debut is also a bittersweet reminder of how his father Heimdall developed the character very little. If Heimdall’s appearance had not been limited to the scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film really showed that he and Axl were father and son, then both Asgardians would have had a stronger foundation for their future appearances in the MCU.