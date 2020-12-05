4 Basic Social Skills You Should Gain Your Child

There are some social skills that every child should acquire from a young age in order to be able to communicate well and cope with their responsibilities while continuing their life as an adult. So, what do scientists working in the field of child development say and suggest about the acquisition of these social skills?

Social skills is a definition used for all of the attitudes, behaviors and emotions that enable individuals to adapt to the social environment they are in, to establish themselves in the society and to establish healthy interpersonal communication.

The most critical point for children to acquire these social skills and integrate them into their lives properly is to learn at the right time with the right role models. Here too, of course, parents have serious responsibilities. If parents want their children to develop social skills in a healthy way, they must be good role models for each social skill.

There is a guide prepared within the scope of the Social Skills Support Project in Preschool Education (OSBEP) research conducted in 2014 with the participation of many academicians. As a result of studies on children’s social skills, social skills are evaluated under four main headings.

Social skills that children should acquire:

Beginner Skills

Academic Support Skills

Friendship Skills

Emotion Management Skills

1. Starting skills

Social skills, which are gathered under a general heading as initial skills, generally consist of items aimed at developing basic communication skills of children. Critical situations such as meeting others, introducing oneself, listening to others, being able to apologize, thank you and ask for help are among the behaviors acquired through initial skills.

At this point, not only the one-to-one communication that parents establish with their children, but also the communication they establish among themselves and the communication with their immediate surroundings that the child witnesses are extremely important. By constantly observing all these communication processes, children take their parents as an example and shape their communication according to what they learn from these examples.

At the same time, children’s communication styles develop differently from the social environments and communication styles that their parents are used to. In addition to the relatively superficial communication established on social media, with the decreasing socialization after the pandemic, children now spend most of their days with their parents, not their peers. The age of social media usage is constantly falling. At this point, parents need to control their children’s use of social media and direct them to the points that will support the development of communication skills.

2. Academic support skills

Learning such as asking questions on subjects that children want to learn about, answering questions directed to them, producing alternative solutions to the problems they encounter, making an effort to reach the goal, making constructive criticism, being open to criticism made to them, bringing the end of an activity they have started and being able to engage themselves with an activity All of the based skills are gathered under the heading of academic support skills.

With the acquisition of academic support skills, children will have the ability to obtain information and to question and share the acquired knowledge. At the same time, children need to gain these skills in the early period so that they can be competent in taking responsibility and fulfilling the responsibilities and producing solutions for problems.

At this point, parents should encourage their children to ask questions and answer their questions in a way that they can understand. At the same time, especially with children who have difficulty in ending the activity they started or who do not fully fulfill the responsibility they have taken, the negative consequences of their behavior should be spoken gently, and the truth should be explained in a positive language. These kinds of positive steps are seen as instructive for children.

Friendship skills

Friendship skills are very important for children to be able to communicate and socialize properly with their peers. Among these skills that enable the development of empathy ability and strengthening of communication; There are skills such as understanding the feelings of their friends and developing appropriate reactions to their feelings, cooperating with friends, learning to share, protecting the rights of others, offering help to people in need, acting in accordance with the rules while playing games and accepting the outcome of the game.

With the acquisition of these skills, children learn how to act in the social environments they enter, adopt the rules that form the basis of healthy communication and gain experience in situations that require empathy.

From the journal Psychological Science

It is very important for children to acquire all these social skills in order to be adults who can communicate well, solve problems and take responsibility in the future. However, all these skills are not acquired solely through communication with parents. For this reason, it is also extremely critical to allow children to create their own space and to ensure that they communicate with their peers as often as possible.

For this reason, it would be a good start to teach each child to respect their personal space and respect for other people’s personal space first.



