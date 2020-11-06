4 applications of Visual Recognition technology

If you use social networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, you may have noticed that when you post a photo on the platform, many faces end up being automatically recognized. Although this may seem surprising (and in a sense it is), we are simply talking about a way of applying Visual Recognition technology.

Visual Recognition is a technique whereby systems are able to identify patterns based on pre-established rules and make certain types of judgment. The name also refers to an IBM technology, Watson Visual Recognition, which works with visual recognition in several aspects.

And how does this technology work?

To understand it well, nothing better than knowing some Visual Recognition applications and learning in practice how this technology works.

Automatic photo organization

One of the biggest difficulties for people who like to record everything through photos is to organize them later. With the arrival of smartphones, the ease of capturing any moment is even greater. This gained even greater proportions, but the difficulty of organization practically ceased to exist thanks to Visual Recognition systems.

Through an intelligent recognition system, photo storage services, such as Google Photos, are able to group images taken in the same place, over the same period and even from specific people. That way, it is much easier to assemble an album with pre-selected and organized photos.

Autonomous cars

The idea of ​​an autonomous car is very good, but it comes up against the issue of safety. After all, we are not yet at the level of letting an artificially controlled car automatically drive through cities alone – but we are almost there! To achieve this goal, it is necessary to invest even more in Visual Recognition systems to allow cars that are increasingly intelligent and able to travel safely on busy and crowded streets (with pedestrians, cyclists and many other factors related to traffic).



