4 Analyst: Bitcoin Could Be At These Levels In A Few Days!

Bitcoin (BTC) narrowed its consolidation range on March 18. So, what moves might be next? What else happened in Bitcoin? Here are the analysts’ comments on what will be seen in the near term…

Traders expect a “paradigm shift” for Bitcoin

The data showed that BTC held the $40,000 support overnight, with the region highlighted as “significant” in Thursday’s analysis. As we reported on Somanews, after the US Federal Reserve’s (FED) rate hike approval, macro cues waned with the lack of new triggers that generally stabilize markets in Europe. For Trader Crypto Ed, either a target area of ​​$43,000 will continue in the next few days or the current trend will turn bearish.

However, when analyzing the Elliot Wave pattern for the 4-hour chart of BTC/USD, he noted that the cycle was “still bearish” before breaking the $45,000 high range. The analyst said that these moves “will be the signal for me to open a long position,” as it could signal a strong bounce, especially during a pullback.

An important milestone has been passed in the Lightning Network

Twitter trader Zima even highlighted a long-term trend break for balance-related volume (OBV), while other participants were also increasingly bullish on the outlook. The increased OBV reflects increased demand for an asset at the current traded price. Zima said, “Not a single line has moved in OBV since I started watching the action 8 weeks ago. Then we move up and we reverse the 20-day OBVMA. After one year, we are at the peak of a multi-month upward continuation,” he said.

Allen Au joined the optimistic mood and predicted that Bitcoin could potentially make a move from the 2022 range to the top $46,000. This week ending has marked a new success for Bitcoin network growth, especially the Lightning Network, which surpassed its 3,500 BTC capacity. “Don’t forget the Lightning Network, which continues to grow at an impressive rate,” said on chain analyst Dylan LeClair of the statistics.