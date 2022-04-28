4 altcoins with high potential! Announced your favorite metaverse projects!

The market is falling these days and this could be an opportunity to invest in some potential projects at a low price. A popular cryptocurrency analyst shared four altcoins with a low price and high potential in the market. Tom, the host of CryptoBusy, who is actively followed by cryptocurrency investors, believes that his favorites can bring investors serious income. Of course, the price of these altcoins will not skyrocket, because Tom says so, you definitely need to do your own research.

Bitcoin has risen above $40,000 again at the time of writing.

Moonbeam (GLMR)

The first altcoin on the list is Moonbeam (GLMR). Moonbeam is an Ethereum—compatible smart contract blockchain on Polkadot. Moonbeam makes it easier to use popular Ethereum developer tools to create or distribute Solidity projects in a substrate-based environment.

Tom said the following about this project;

“This is a first-level solution, so they are trying to understand it from scratch. They are trying to be included in the main network and compatible with Ethereum. There is also a lot of good in it. This is a great project. That’s why Moonbeam is at the top of the list.”

3 altcoins with high potential

Harmony (ONE) was in second place. Harmony is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate the creation and use of dApps. The network aims to innovate in decentralized applications, focusing on the sharing of random state, which allows you to create blocks in seconds.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is in third place. Enjin Coin is a project of Enjin, a company that provides an interconnected ecosystem of blockchain—based gaming products. Enjin’s flagship is Enjin Network, a social gaming platform where users can create websites and clans, chat and host virtual goods stores. Enjin allows game developers to tokenize in-game items in the Ethereum blockchain. Uses Enjin Coin, an ERC-20 token, to support digital assets issued using its platform; this means that items can be bought, sold and exchanged at real value. Tom, the host of CryptoBusy, sees great potential in this project focused on the metaverse.

The fourth and final project is BreederDAO (BREED), which they want to turn into a metaverse asset generation center for high—quality gaming assets. The open sale is taking place and will last until April 29. It’s still very early days, and Tom believes early-stage investors can make a good profit.