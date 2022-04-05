4 altcoins in the Polka dot (DOT) network are experiencing serious growth!

Projects that host cryptocurrency projects on their own platforms are growing rapidly. Polkadot (DOT) is one of them. 4 altcoins built on the platform provide serious prices. So, will we see more serious growth in the near future? We illuminate the stars of the Polkadot ecosystem (DOT).

Polkadot (DOT) and moonbeam

As the Polkadot Interconnection Protocol (DOT) continues to grow, the Polkadot Interconnection Protocol (DOT) continues to grow, Moonbeam (GLMR) is a smart contract platform compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which functions as the Polkadot blockchain. . The project also goes beyond the core functions of Ethereum, offering staking, network management and integration between networks.

In January, Moonbeam raised more than $900 million in DOT tokens during a crowdfunding campaign. Over the past few days, the price of Moonbeam has jumped more than 100% from $2.97 to $5.94. After the correction, GLMR rose by 12.26% during the day and was trading at $ 5.22.

Moonriver and other altcoins

Moonbeam’s sister project Moonriver (MOVR) has shown similar growth. The project aims to facilitate the use of popular developer tools to create or distribute projects based on the Solidity programming language using the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), so that developers can effectively export their projects to Moonriver. Initially, Moonriver rose 36.1% to $87.36 from $64.17 to $87.36. Today, it finds buyers at a price of $ 78.23, which is 4.34% lower.

The open source Astar (ASTR) smart contract platform is also on the rise. The project supports decentralized finance, NFT and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). The project’s utility token, ASTR, is used to receive rewards, transaction fees, and chain management. A week ago, Primer cost $ 0.12, and on Friday it reached a maximum of $ 0.27, which is 125% more. ASTR has declined in recent days and dropped by 7.05% on the day to $0.20.

The fourth star in the DOT network is Acala, a decentralized finance (DeFi) network that supports the aUSD (AUSD) stable coin ecosystem. The network uses a “micro” gas fee and an ACA service token for management, as well as to reward node providers. Acala has risen over the past week, gaining 57% from $1.24 to $1.95 on Saturday.

Cryptanalytic firm Messari noted that DOT Polkadot is currently the most widely used token among crypto mutual funds and other fundamental developments.

“The native Polkadot DOT token is a management token used to participate in management, transaction fees, security through betting and linking to blockchain slots. As of March 2022, DOT is the most widely used asset among crypto funds. The unique architecture of Polkadot combined with the flexibility of Substrate attracted the second largest developer community. Now that the parachains are alive and their massive funding has been secured, the fruits of the developers’ hard work are available to the masses.”