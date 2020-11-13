4.3 million Enel SP customer data could leak to the web

The hacker group responsible for the attack would have managed to subtract 4334678 KB (4.17 GB) of information from the electricity distributor’s servers and all of this would already be circulating on the dark web, capable of being used by digital fraudsters.

It is important to highlight that this episode does not seem to be part of the leak of the same company reported by TecMundo last Monday (09). According to the complaint, the leak in question would have occurred on the 11th, the last Wednesday.

The complaint, however, brings only a sample with 100 victims of the leak to prove its veracity, which includes data from the president of Enel SP, Max Xavier Lins. Even so, it was confirmed that the name of the complete file circulating on the dark web would be “BASE-08-11NOV2020-ENEL.csv”.

Among the victims’ information, we have the traditional personal data such as full name, CPF, RG, address, email, telephone, bank details, in addition to details about the electricity charges of these people. In all, more than 6 million meters of electrical consumption would be included in the supposed file.



