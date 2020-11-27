$ 4.2 Billion of Crypto Money Seized from PlusToken Scam

For the first time, Chinese police have revealed details of the cryptocurrencies they have seized from the PlusToken fraud gang. While the total value of cryptocurrencies confiscated by the police reached $ 4.2 billion, it began to wonder what the government would do with a large amount of digital assets.

According to the details of a newly emerged court ruling, more than $ 4.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency was seized during the Chinese police scam raid on PlusToken. The decision, which was shared with the public yesterday by the Jangsu Yancheng People’s Court, also included details of the cryptocurrencies seized in relation to the PlusToken case.

Income of crypto coins will go to the national treasury

The amount of crypto coins confiscated in the accounts of 7 criminals linked to the PlusToken scam was astonishing. The list of cryptocurrencies that have been seized by the Chinese police and whose total value exceeds $ 4.2 billion is explained as follows:

194 thousand 755 Bitcoin (BTC)

833 thousand 83 Ethereum (ETH)

1 million 400 thousand Litecoin (LTC)

27 million 600 thousand EOS (EOS)

74 thousand 167 Dash (DASH)

487 million Ripple (XRP)

6 billion Dogecoin (DOGE)

79 thousand 581 Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

213 thousand 724 Tether (USDT)

The Yancheng People’s Court, which shared the decision with the public, announced that the seized digital currencies will be processed in accordance with the law and the revenue will go to the national treasury. However, although this decision announced by the court does not contain more details, it is not clear whether all or a certain part of the seized cryptocurrencies will be processed.

Details of the PlusToken fraud case

The PlusToken scam is known to have started in May 2018 when the names behind PlusToken advertised a fake cryptocurrency arbitrage trading platform. Promising attractive daily payments to users, the platform asked users to deposit at least $ 500 worth of cryptocurrency to participate.

According to the information announced by the court, it was announced that PlusToken, acting with the logic of a pyramid chain, trapped more than 2.6 million users with approximately 3,300 pyramid chain layers between April 6, 2018 – June 27, 2019.

The court has convicted and convicted 15 people in the PlusToken trial so far. Criminals, with fines between 100 thousand and 1 million dollars; They were sentenced to 2 to 11 years in prison. In addition to the earnings seized as crypto money, the court transferred $ 22 million from digital currencies to Chinese Yuan; He also announced that he was successfully acquitted. Chinese police also identified $ 19 million in luxury cars, more than 20 real estates in China and insurance funds in Hong Kong, on behalf of fraudsters and their families.



