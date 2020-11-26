3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot for R $ 190 worth it?

Black Friday only takes place this Friday, November 27, but Amazon missed the start and is offering several flashy promotions in its catalog of original products. One of the most impressive offers is the third generation Echo Dot, which leaves aside the conventional price of R $ 349 and is leaving for R $ 189 for a limited time.

Available in three colors, the product also has free shipping when purchased via boleto, including for those who are not Amazon Prime subscribers. Still, despite the promotional price, is it worth investing in the third generation Echo Dot?

How does Echo Dot work?

With a compact format, the Echo Dot is a device that comes equipped with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant. The smart speaker allows you to send voice commands to other connected devices and also consume content directly on the device.

The speaker has four microphones for audio capture and a built-in 1.6 ” sound system. With this, the user can ask Alexa to read the news of the day, request information from the assistant, make appointments in calendar apps or play songs and podcasts, all via voice command.



