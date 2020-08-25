3D prehistoric animals reach Google

Google expanded animal interaction activities via Augmented Reality, after the feature became a fever around the world. From now on, using the resources of Google Arts & Culture, the company has released the visualization of prehistoric species, which we are normally only used to seeing in the form of fossils or illustrations.

In a very intuitive way, it is possible to design the Cambropachycope crustacean, the skeleton of a blue whale and an ancient species of fish.

To see the animals in 3D, you need to have an Android or iOS smartphone compatible with Google’s augmented reality programs (ARCore or ARKit).

For those who are not so fond of the animal kingdom, there are other tourism alternatives via augmented reality: it is also possible to interact digitally with Inca statues, the Apollo 11 command module and even virtualizations of famous paintings.

