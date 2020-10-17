3D Camera Capturing 100 Billion Frames Per Second

Lihong Wang from the California Institute of Technology has developed a camera that can shoot 100 billion frames per second and capture 3D images. Wang’s new camera can also see the polarization of light waves.

In a time when cameras are equipped with cutting-edge technologies, another technology has been developed by Lihong Wang from California Institute of Technology. The new camera technology developed by Lihong Wang allowed the cameras to capture 70 trillion frames per second. In other words, with the developed technology, the camera has become able to capture even the travel of light.

However, the cameras developed by Wang could only capture normal pictures. But Wang’s lab took things a little further and managed to capture 3D frames with technology. Although the new technology could not capture three-dimensional frames 70 trillion times per second, it managed to achieve a very high value.

It works by imitating the human eye:

Lihong Wang’s new camera can shoot at most 100 billion frames per second. All the frames taken also allow a three-dimensional image to emerge. Wang’s new camera takes advantage of the ‘Compressed Ultrafast Photography (CUP)’ technology, which is also included in the cameras that he has previously developed.

The new camera developed by Wang hosts SP-CUP (Stereo-Polarimetric CUP) technology, which is the advanced version of this technology according to his description. The new camera detects near and far objects, just like people, and combines them into a single 3D image.

While people do this function with both eyes, Wang’s new camera manages to do the same task with a single lens. However, the lens in the camera works in the form of two halves. Thus, a single lens acquires two different views and imitates our eyes. But a feature of the camera makes it superior to the human eye.

Thanks to the SP-CUP technology, the camera is able to see the polarization of light waves. In other words, the camera can capture the direction in which light waves vibrate as they travel. This feature, combined with ultra-fast three-dimensional frame capture, offers many uses for the newly developed camera in the scientific world.



