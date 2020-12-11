3D animated series for Netflix Sonic the Hedgehog

Netflix is ​​preparing to expand its animated content portfolio with the new Hedgehog Sonic series. The announcement was made on Netflix’s NX Twitter account. However, the relevant post was later removed. The details of the three-dimensional animated series planned to be released in 2022 have not yet been announced.

Netflix is ​​producing the series with Sega, the producer of Sonic games, WildBrain, which has produced many successful children’s programs, and Man of Action Entertainment, which is also the producer of Ben10.

Although not much is known about the series, the image shared by Netflix shows a silhouette of a modern three-dimensional Sonic design. It is stated that it is possible to encounter character designs similar to Sonic Boom games and TV series in the series.

Netflix will add a new one to its video game-themed content with the Hedgehog Sonic series. The company is currently working on Assassins Creed, Splinter Cell, and Resident Evil.



