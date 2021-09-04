373 Million XRP Transferred by Ripple and Exchanges

XRP: According to the latest data shared by Whale Alert, Ripple received 218,682,488 XRP tokens from an anonymous crypto asset wallet. This amount corresponds to an amount of around 280 million dollars.

According to the surveys shared by the analytics website Bithomp, it is revealed that Bitstamp is the wallet that sends XRP to Ripple. Bitstamp is one of the exchanges that suspended XRP trading in January following the SEC lawsuit.

Apart from that, according to a series of tweets by Whale Alert, Ripple seems to have processed 65 million XRP tokens (sending them to RL18-VN and RL43-EE wallets) in the last eleven hours.

Also, US-based Bittrex moved 20 million XRP to the Upbit exchange, and Binance surprisingly shifted 70 million XRP to Huobi.

XRP is trading at $1.27 at the time of writing, according to Coinmarketcap data.