Shaun Roberts, a former promoter of the London nightclub Fabric, has died.

He died on Christmas Eve after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019.

Fabric confirmed the news in a tribute posted on their social media. “As a team and family, we are devastated by your loss,” they wrote.

Roberts worked in a nightclub for 16 and a half years. He started by helping to promote the establishment’s opening in 1999, and then took on other roles in the wider team, and later became a promoter. He was known for the help he provided to unknown DJs by inviting them to perform at Fabric.

“You were our dearest friend, a cherished member of the Fabric family, a professional raver, a passionate music lover, full of strength, determination and many others,” Fabric’s post continued. “We love you very much, and you will always be a source of inspiration.

“You paved the way for many artists who are now at the top of their careers and helped form the club that it is today. We are all so grateful. We will miss your humor, your banter, your tirade, your anarchy, your cheeky smile and all the amazing things that made you yourself,” the message says.

“Forever with us — there will always be a place for you on the Fabric dance floor and in our hearts.”

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör fabric (@fabriclondonofficial)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Roberts has raised more than £160,000 for cancer treatment. Writing on his Crowdfunder, Roberts confirmed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer, and “my life expectancy was not good at all. The initial thoughts were that I probably have 18 months, and any treatment will be aimed at making life comfortable, not at healing.”

“I went through more than 20 rounds of fairly powerful chemotherapy, 25 sessions of pelvic radiation therapy, half of my liver was cut out, three more liver surgeries, several lymph nodes were cut out, the rectum was cut out (I don’t give a shit) and a colostomy was created. Oh, and I have a hernia too! Amazingly, all the visible cancer has been removed from my body,” Roberts said before confirming he had returned. “The name of the game is to stay alive as long as possible,” he added.

He ended the post by saying, “I wouldn’t be in such a sorry state if I paid more attention to what my body was telling me. I put it off for ages, made excuses that I was too busy to get to the doctor, and told myself that everything would get better. In the end, it’s my fault. Please don’t be stupid like me. It’s scary to face it, but what I’ve been through is much worse. Catch cancer in advance and you will increase your chances of defeating it.”

Since then, after his death, tributes have been showered on Roberts. Radio DJ Lauren Laverne tweeted: “Rest up, Shaun Roberts. My heart is with your friends and family today, xxx.”

Hudson Mohawke added: “Rest in peace, Shaun Roberts. Very sad. Many people, including me, owe him a lot. Responsible for many turning points in people’s careers [and] took a lot of risks in the materials he ordered from Fabric. And, more importantly, just a brilliant guy.”

Sasha Lord, Greater Manchester’s night economy adviser, also paid tribute, saying Roberts “was known and loved by everyone in the industry.”

Very sad to hear that UK club land has lost one of the nicest, most genuine people, to his battle with cancer. Integral to @fabriclondon success, he was responsible for creating many artists careers. Known and loved by everyone in the industry. RIP Shaun Roberts. — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) December 26, 2022

Rest in peace Shaun Roberts of fabric, who looked out for me early in my career, and was always a lovely guy to be around. My love to anyone close to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JOxUv78R46 — DJ Yoda 🎧 (@DJYodaUK) December 26, 2022