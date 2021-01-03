347 people died from Coronavirus in Italy

The number of people who died in the new type of coronavirus epidemic in Italy increased by 347 in the last 24 hours to 75,332.

According to the data announced by the Italian Ministry of Health, 14,245 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Thus, the total number of cases in the country reached 2 million 155 thousand 446.

While the number of people recovering in the country increased by 14 thousand 746 to 1 million 503 thousand 900, the number of active patients was 576 thousand 214.

The number of people treated in intensive care increased to 2 thousand 583.



