343 Industries abandons its plans to introduce a premium currency in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. More than two decades since its launch, the Halo franchise has continued to attract crowds, whether it’s its latest Halo Infinite game or some of its older Halo games.: The Master Chief Collection. As 343 looks for ideas to get players interested in its series of games, it now seems that the company is abandoning some of those ideas.

Back in June, the developers announced that they were considering adding premium currency, or rather, purchased Spartan glasses in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The idea was that it could offer random players a convenient way to get items from a collection numbering over 1,000. The acquired Spartan points would essentially mean that players could skip hours of grindage in games. Two months later, 343 were still considering adding microtransactions to Halo.

Microtransactions are a feature that has been around for many years, much to the frustration of gamers, and Halo is no different. The community has expressed its disagreement with the possibility of buying Spartan glasses in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. After that, 343 recently announced the abandonment of plans to add Spartan Points to the series of purchased points. Although the studio also noted that it is exploring other ways to reduce progress barriers for Halo players.

As part of 343’s efforts to improve the progression system, the company announced that the 100-point limit will be lifted, players will be offered return points, and additional changes will be made to the challenges to make the experience more rewarding. The update also says that the studio will return the Double XP weekend to MCC. 343 also mentioned that he hopes to share more information by the time the next content update for Halo is released: The Master Chief Collection in November.

Earlier this month, 343 also informed fans of what to expect from Halo Infinite, which lacked features such as local co-op play, which was a staple of the franchise. While the developers have teased other upcoming features and content for both Halo Infinite and MCC, announcements related to the latest entry have even made fans wonder if Halo should continue to 343. Despite the studio’s ambitions, the future of the game franchise remains hazy. especially in its direction. Let’s hope that the upcoming changes and additions to Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Infinite will only increase the popularity of Halo among fans.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.