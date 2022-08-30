343 Industries Is Still Considering Microtransactions for Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Combining six of the most popular Halo games in one product, Halo: The Master Chief Collection seemed like a must-have for fans when it launched in 2014. Players could not only enjoy the original trilogy of stories about the Master Chief, but also plunge into the popular prequel Halo: Reach, as well as the first game of 343 Industries in Halo 4. After the controversial release, many Halo fans even returned to the Master Chief Collection, preferring the multiplayer of this game.

However, even eight years after the initial release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection also seems capable of causing some controversy. 343 Industries has consistently maintained the Master Chief collection, which used to contain bugs, making it a favorite of gaming fans today, but the company also hopes to introduce a new feature that many found controversial. Namely, 343 Industries is considering the possibility of introducing microtransactions into Halo: The Master Chief Collection, believing that they can help new players get into the game.

343 first approached his players with this idea back in June, and two months later, in another blog post, he again asked if it was worth adding the purchased Spartan glasses. Due to the challenging task to unlock all the cosmetic items in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, 343 believes that by allowing players to buy Spartan glasses, it can reduce the burden on this ordeal, which may even make some turn away. As expected, question 343 to the Halo players: The Master Chief Collection turned out to be controversial, just like two months ago.

However, 343 Industries is aware of this contradiction and stated in its blog that there was a “lively conversation” among Halo fans about the idea of transferring microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection. The argument that this can help new players start their journey in the game has some grounds, but many would prefer not to see the introduction of paid mechanics into a game that did not have them before. New updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection is still being released on a regular basis, and the latest patch will be released next week. Perhaps by the time the next batch of new features comes out after the update next week, the purchased Spartan Points will be included in it.

While Halo: The Master Chief Collection can make it easier for players to access content through microtransactions, in Halo Infinite some cut-out content has leaked to the network. The latest Halo Infinite leak reveals that the Prometheans, known as the main villains of Halo 4, are almost back in the franchise.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.