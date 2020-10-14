343: Halo will not be released on Master Chief Collection

The study emphasizes that the last content to arrive will be Halo 4, so the fifth installment will be the only one that cannot be played on PC.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection reviews the main titles of the saga created by Bungie, which is now in the hands of 343 Industries. However, Halo 5: Guardians was never included in the compilation. The studio is moving all these games to the PC, but has no plans to do the same with the fifth installment of the saga. And that today is the only one that will not be able to be enjoyed in compatible (unless you use streaming technology). They have remembered it in an update of Halo Waypoint, where they have remembered that the game will not be part of the compilation neither on PC nor on consoles.

“This is the last Halo we currently have planned for the collection,” they say referring to the fourth chapter. “We’re sorry we didn’t fulfill your Halo 5 dream at MCC, so we’re going to end well,” they conclude. Of course, that “currently” is interpretable, as nothing prevents them from modifying their plans at one time, although for now the official position is what it is.

Little by little

Halo: The Master Chief Collection came out on Xbox One in 2014, not without its problems. However, as the months passed, 343 Industries began to fix the bugs. Later they announced the adaptation to compatible, which has not been completed with all video games released at the same time. They decided on a staggered release strategy, in which they have worked in detail on each title. In this way, Halo Reach gave way to Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, its expansion ODST and Halo 4, which is not yet available.

This production will continue adding new functionalities. One of them is the cross game between PC and Xbox One, which will be implemented this year. Like all Microsoft first party games, The Master Chief Collection will be backward compatible and will work on Xbox Series X and Series S.



