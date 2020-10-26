343 clarifies what equipment microtransactions will look like

The company makes it clear that so-called ‘coatings’ can be achieved by playing; there will be no loot boxes. The multiplayer mode will be free to play.

343 Industries has detailed how the Halo Infinite microtransaction system will work. The long-awaited video game, one of the emblems of Xbox Series X | S, postponed its launch until sometime in 2021; a delay in order to achieve the quality standards expected for this series. After knowing that its multiplayer mode will be free to play, that is, free with microtransactions, the North American firm owned by Xbox Game Studios has deepened in this regard to confirm and deny some information.

The ‘Coatings’ or coatings of the character: paying or playing

John Junyszek, Community Manager at 343 Industries, has stated in a short thread through the social network Twitter, that there will indeed be a store inside Halo Infinite with microtransactions, but there will be no loot boxes (loot boxes with content from randomization game) and everything can be achieved by playing. In this way, rumors about the integration of paid content that affect the gameplay are dispelled: content subject to micropayments can also be obtained through the game itself.

This is the concept of ‘coatings’, the nomenclature chosen by 343 for equipment and its color variants. As in any multiplayer video game today, changing your appearance not only affects the character’s abilities in many cases, but also its aesthetics. The ‘coatings’ (in Spanish ‘coating’) and their colors can be obtained both by accessing the store and immediately paying the price, as well as as a reward for completing missions and game objectives.

“There will be all kinds of customization items” in Halo Infinite, he says, including ‘coatings’, “that can be obtained in-game and as special rewards. Will there be integrated purchases? Of course. Is it the only way to get them? Absolutely not ”, he asserts.



