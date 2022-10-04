The countdown has begun for Redme Note 11 Pro 2023!

Xiaomi, one of the most important names in the smartphone world, introduced the 12T series at today’s event.

Xiaomi, one of the most important names in the smartphone world, is adding something new to its flagship models. The company, which showed itself with the 12S series at an event it hosted in July, unveiled the 12T series at an event it hosted today.

Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera.

Technology giant Xiaomi has demonstrated its new series consisting of 12T and 12T Pro. The Pro model of the flagship series attracts attention with camera functions. The model with a 200-megapixel main camera has a special Xiaomi Mega Nights function for night shooting. In addition, the main camera will be supplemented with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor.

The processor of the Xiaomi 12T Pro model will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The processor, a chipset manufactured using a 4-nm process technology, contains one ARM Cortex-X2 (Kryo) core with a frequency of 3.2 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A710 cores with a frequency of 2.8 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz, as well as the Adreno graphics unit.

The standard model of the Xiaomi 12T series will have a 108-megapixel sensor as the main camera. The device will go on sale with a MediaTek Dimension 8100 Ultra processor. The processor will be produced using 5-nanometer technology. The processor will use 4 ARM Cortex-A78 cores with a frequency of 2.85 GHz and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz. Mali-G610 MC6 is preferable for the graphical interface of the device. TSMC will take over the supply of semiconductors for the Dimension 8100 Ultra model.

On the other hand, both models are equipped with Crystal-AMOLED displays. The 5000 mAh batteries will be powered by 120W fast charging technology. According to Xiaomi, the device is fully charged in 19 minutes. The Xiaomi 12T model will be available for $599, and the Pro series model for $749.