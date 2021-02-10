336 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Italy

According to the breaking news, it was announced that 12 thousand 956 more coronavirus (Covid-19) were detected in Italy in the last 24 hours and 336 more died.

It was announced that 12 thousand 956 new coronavirus cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Italy and 336 more people died from the virus. The total number of cases in the country reached 2 million 668 thousand 266, and the total loss of life reached 92 thousand 338. It was reported that a total of 2 million 165 thousand 817 people in the country recovered by defeating the virus and there were 410 thousand 111 active cases.