33 thousand 437 coronavirus cases in France!

In the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic in France, 33 thousand 437 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The increasing number of cases cannot be prevented in the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic in European countries. In the statement made by the French Ministry of Health, it was reported that 33 thousand 437 cases were detected in the last 24 hours and 244 people died.

With the latest data, it was reported that the total number of cases in the country increased to 1 million 235 thousand 132 and the number of casualties to 35 thousand 785. It was stated that a total of 15 thousand 177 people were treated in the hospital and 2 thousand 145 people were in intensive care.

In his speech to the nation, President of France Emmanuel Macron announced that they declared a curfew across the country as of October 30 and closed the borders to countries outside the European Union.



