32-gram smart watch that you won’t feel when you wear it: Polar Unite

Attracting attention with its products designed for athletes, Polar has developed a smart watch that all consumers can use. Named as a unit, this smart watch manages to attract attention with its lightness and elegance as well as its usage time.

A company called Finland-based Polar, which attracted attention with the wearable technological products developed for athletes, announced its new smart watches at the event organized today. Named “Unite”, this smart watch is not just a product developed for athletes, and daily users can find almost every feature they expect from a smart watch on Unite.

Polar Unite allows for more than 100 sports activities. The watch, which weighs only 32 grams, manages to be one of the lightest smart watches in the world with this feature. Unite, which can be easily connected to smart phones, also allows you to view and manage the notifications received on your phone. So how is the design of this smart watch?

Introducing Polar Unite

Polar Unite has a 1.22 inch circular screen. The touchscreen smart watch can also be managed with its control key. The LCD display offers consumers a resolution of 240 x 204 pixels and manages to keep colors vividly alive. The only shortcoming in this smartwatch is the built-in GPS feature. Instead, the company opted for the “connected GPS” feature.

Polar Unite has a small battery with a capacity of 174 mAh. The smart watch, which has Polar’s proprietary charging adapter, is charged with this adapter. Moreover, Polar Unite promises users up to 4 days of use. This usage time is valid when you want to constantly check your heart rate. So if you prefer to turn off this feature, your usage time increases even more.

Polar Unite is the company’s most affordable smartwatch. Authorities say users who want to have this smart watch will pay $ 149.95. In fact, even though this price is slightly above expectations, users seem to produce a reason for themselves to buy this stylishly designed and lightweight watch.



