30x zoom ‘microscope’ camera on Oppo’s new phone

On Thursday (11), the Chinese giant Oppo announced its newest cell phone, the Find X3 Pro, in a digital presentation. Dubbed the “billions of color cell phone”, the top of the line has a display with support for 10-bit color, Snadragon 888 processor and a robust set of cameras – which easily steal the show at its launch.

That’s because in addition to the main sensor and ultra-open angle, already traditional in the cell phone market, the Find X3 Pro also has a “microscope” camera, capable of performing a native approach of up to 30 times! Despite having only 3 MP of resolution, this sensor is capable of capturing clear images in a minimum distance scale – even having its own “ring light” to illuminate its targets.

On the other hand, both other sensors of the main cameras leave nothing to be desired, since they are line tops of the same model, the Sony IMX766 with 50 MP of resolution. With great technical performance, the quality of your photos gets even better with support for 10-bit color.

There is also a fourth sensor on the back facing photos with better depth. However, according to the Engadget website, its performance left something to be desired due to its hybrid zoom application, which removes part of the details in the images.

The images are presented on a 6.7 “LTPO AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution, with 3216 x 1440 pixels – in addition to the aforementioned 10-bit color support. The set is powered by the 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging , being able to complete 40% charge in just 10 minutes.

Robust and with a top-of-the-line configuration, the Find X3 Pro from Oppo is a very capable phone. However, considering the launch of the company’s latest line tops, it is unlikely to have high availability in the global market. Its official price for the UK is £ 1,099, about R $ 7340, in direct conversion. There is still no forecast of arrival in Brazil.