30th anniversary gift from Hubble: Striking frames!

NASA shared new photos taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is planning to retire in the near future. Although the images did not reach the end of April, the Hubble birthday, the telescope came out with a special series called the Caldwell catalog.

30th birthday and new Hubble photos

Hubble, which has opened new horizons for scientists, astrophysicists and humanity since its launch into space on April 7, 1990, is approaching the end of its life. The telescope, which will soon be replaced by the James Webb Space Telescope, still continues to surprise humanity.

NASA has come up with 30 new Hubble space telescope photos previously presented to scientists but not publicly released. These photos contain 87 space objects identified by the Caldwell catalog, which was categorized by amateur astrophysicist Sir Patrick Moore in the 1980s.

This comprehensive catalog consists of 109 objects in total, including 46 star clusters, 35 galaxies, and 28 nebulae. The Hubble Space Telescope was unable to photograph the entire Caldwell catalog during its long mission. However, 30 of these 87 celestial bodies photographed are shared for the first time.

Hubble Space Telescope photos shared with a long description on the NASA site have also been published in high resolution on Flickr. You can check out all of these eye-catching photos on the NASA website.

Hubble enabled us to access important information about space even with the technical possibilities of 1990. James Webb, who will photograph high-resolution and farther away galaxies, is expected to completely change what we know about space. What do you think Hubble’s 30th birthday photos look like? We are waiting your comments.



