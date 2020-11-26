300 players join Ibrahimovic in the fight for EA Sports

The AC Milan striker posted several tweets on social media questioning the use of his name and image in EA’s video game.

Earthquake on EA Sports. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan player, dropped the bomb on Monday, November 23, on the social network Twitter. “Who has given you permission to use my name and my face?” He said in a chain of tweets, referring to his presence in FIFA 21. Now, Mino Raiola, one of the most well-known representatives of footballers, has assured that some 300 players are willing to support ‘Ibra’ in his investigation, with which they intend to reach the last consequences.

This has been stated in statements to The Telegraph, where he has said that it is the “beginning of something new” and “a revolution that will rewrite the system.” Another of the faces that expressed the need to investigate is Gareth Bale, a Real Madrid footballer on loan to Tottenham for a season. “It’s not just Zlatan or Gareth Bale anymore. We have around 300 player requests. We will go to the end, if necessary, against FIFA and FifPro and all those who sell rights that they do not have ”, said Raiola.

“FIFA wants to turn players into slaves”

According to the representative, one of the biggest “shame” is that FIFA “wants to weaken the players to turn them into slaves. But I will not allow it. Zlatan is not a puppet; Zlatan is not someone you can tell to do something he doesn’t want to. ” According to his words, this situation has been denounced by the footballers themselves. “The thing is simple: FIFA and FifPro are taking advantage of the rights that EA Sports has happily bought, but they sell rights that they do not have.”

Raiola defends that the individual rights of the players do not belong to FIFA, FifPro, AC Milan or any other team. “They belong to the players themselves.” And he threatens: “If EA Sports wants to continue doing business as it is now, we will take them to court, but not only that: we will denounce anyone who sells rights that do not belong to them. If it is FifPro, FifPro; if it’s FIFA, FIFA.

EA Sports, for its part, issued a statement to defend its situation: “One of these relationships that we have had for quite some time is with the global representative of professional players, FIFPro, which partners with a number of licensors to negotiate agreements that benefit to the players and their unions ”, they argued.



