300 Billion Dollars Was Deleted From The Market

The total value of the cryptocurrency market has dropped from $ 1.66 trillion to $ 1.33 trillion in one day. During the hours when 300 billion dollars were removed from the market, the positions of almost 630 thousand derivative investors were liquidated. Many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, fell more than 20%.

Bitcoin price dropped to $ 45,000 during the day, according to Coinbase data. While Ethereum (ETH) was bought and sold for $ 1,820 until a day ago; dropped to $ 1,356 at noon today.

Why cryptocurrency prices are falling

Statements from state officials: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at the event she attended yesterday that Bitcoin is “speculative”; stated that it could pose a risk to investors. South Korea’s Central Bank Governor Lee Ju-yeol stated at the parliamentary session he attended on Tuesday that “Cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value”.

Treasury bonds are rising: The yield of 10-year treasury bonds is rising in the USA. It is thought that investors are starting to abandon risky instruments such as Bitcoin and turn to bonds that are considered more secure. There is heavy selling pressure in the market: For two days in the crypto money market, there has been intense selling pressure. According to Santiment data, the amount of Bitcoin sent to exchanges on an hourly basis on Sunday was more than ever for 16 weeks. Again, in the two-day period, the number of wallets with at least 1,000 BTC started to decrease. One might think that Bitcoin whales have started selling on exchanges.

Miners started selling: Seeing that Bitcoin broke a record on Sunday, miners started selling profits, according to analyst Lex Moskovski. “The sooner the miners empty their inventory, the better,” Moskovski said. he interpreted it in a bullish way.

629 thousand investors were liquidated