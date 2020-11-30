30 TV shows and movies that disappeared from Netflix

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, films and documentaries every month. But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.

Why does Netflix remove content every month

But why are Netflix movies and series removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”

If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.

Series and Movies retiring in November 2020

November 30

The Curse of Oak Island

Broadchurch

Unresolved Cases

Sylvanian Families

When Two Worlds Collide

A.D. Kingdom and empire

Series and Films retiring in December 2020

December 1

Ocean’s eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s thirteen

Prague

Dream boat

The Legend of 420

Tellur aliens

Natural Selection

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Dark glass

Life in the Doghouse

Bhouri

Tezz

Anaconda

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe

Sardaar ji

Zodiac

The House of 1000 Corpses

Diana: In Her own words

Playing for Time

Bobby Robson: Morte than a Manager

Cheapest Weddings

Hiss

Knight’s Destiny



