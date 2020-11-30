30 TV shows and movies that disappeared from Netflix

As with all VOD services and other similar digital content services, Netflix’s streaming platform adds new series, films and documentaries every month. But just as they add, they also take away, and this is the content that we will no longer see on the VOD platform starting this month. Some are gone and others are ready, so you still have time to see them.
Why does Netflix remove content every month
But why are Netflix movies and series removed? The platform licenses series and films from studios and content providers around the world, and those licenses may expire if not renewed. According to Netflix, “we do our best to preserve the content you want to see, but we acquire license rights for series and movies for a certain period of time, not indefinitely, so some titles are no longer available on Netflix.”
If a series or movie that you like is going to stop being available on Netflix, this means that “our license agreement with the content provider is about to end. Every time a series or film is going to expire, we evaluate whether to renew or not using the same criteria that we apply for possible new content ”.
Series and Movies retiring in November 2020
November 30
The Curse of Oak Island
Broadchurch
Unresolved Cases
Sylvanian Families
When Two Worlds Collide
A.D. Kingdom and empire
Series and Films retiring in December 2020
December 1
Ocean’s eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s thirteen
Prague
Dream boat
The Legend of 420
Tellur aliens
Natural Selection
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Dark glass
Life in the Doghouse
Bhouri
Tezz
Anaconda
Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe
Sardaar ji
Zodiac
The House of 1000 Corpses
Diana: In Her own words
Playing for Time
Bobby Robson: Morte than a Manager
Cheapest Weddings
Hiss
Knight’s Destiny