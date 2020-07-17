30 percent Rise in Algorand (ALGO) Price!

The popular cryptocurrency, Algorand (ALGO), has recently been on the rise due to a new development. According to CoinMarketCap data, Altcoin was trading at $ 0.359828 at the time of writing. ALGO has increased by 31% in the last 24 hours.

This rise in Algorand came after the world famous crypto exchange Coinbase announced that it will list ALGO on the stock exchange the other day. After this announcement, the crypto currency suddenly rose. Coinbase actually added ALGO to Coinbase Pro last year and started the transactions.

Algorand Can Buy and Sell

Algorand aims to provide solutions to the technical barriers of the existing blockchain framework. Cryptocurrency aims to increase security, scalability and decentralization. Attracting attention with its features and reaching a wide range of users, ALGO can now buy and sell customers and turn it into other cryptocurrencies. Algorand will be available on all Coinbase supported platforms, including the company’s Android and Apple apps. This listing pushed the cryptocurrency to rise to its all-time high. Algorand will see higher levels in the future, perhaps according to experts.

Coinbase made the following statement on the subject:

“One of the most common demands we hear from customers is to buy and sell more cryptocurrencies on the platform. We have announced a new process designed to speed up the addition of more cryptocurrencies to list assets. We are also investing in new tools to help people understand and discover cryptocurrencies. ”



