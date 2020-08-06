30 percent of Bitcoin mining facilities are empty

Despite worsening market conditions and increasing competition, cryptocurrency mining has been very popular in recent years. In this sense, the country that is clearly separated from the others is of course China. However, the Sichuan region in China is also far ahead in terms of mining from other regions of the country due to both economic and geographical conditions.

The reason for the establishment of crypto money farms here is that Sichuan is a rainy region… This makes the already cheap hydroelectric power cheaper in spring and summer. These conditions offer a tremendous advantage for Chinese miners who make up half of all hash power.

Plants will not work!

However, all these advantages seem to have turned into a major disadvantage. According to local news outlets 8BTC, the favorable conditions for mining activities and the significant increase in mining interest enabled companies to build more facilities. Mining companies wanted to lease these facilities to other companies that wanted to invest in this business, but so many facilities were built that 20 to 30 percent of the facilities in both Sichuan and Yunnan remained empty during the rainy season, according to reports from the region.

Another reason mining was popular was the halving of the prize in Bitcoin. Those who expected the price of Bitcoin to fly after May thought that they could handle the mining challenge. However, the fact that the price remained stable for a long time after ‘halving’ also caused serious decreases in profit margins. According to the data of BitInfoCharts; For 1 THash, miners earned $ 0.16 per day. This figure fell to $ 0.07 after the prize split.

Flood hazard…

There is a completely different danger for miners who can cover their financial losses. It is stated that powerful rivers in Sichuan, which make electricity cheap, pose a flood hazard. Despite the large dams and protection walls built by the Chinese administration, many homes and businesses, including mining facilities, were severely damaged by the flood this year.

Since most mining plants are located in high areas of the land, these floods were not damaged, but power failures and hydroelectric power plants’ inability to withstand water pressure caused the damage to increase further. After the flood ended, there was a danger of landslides. According to the news from the region; Many medium and large-scale facilities were damaged by landslides in early June.



