30 million people in the USA couldn’t access enough food

While applications for unemployment benefits increased due to the coronavirus epidemic in the USA, nearly 30 million people could not have enough food on July 16-21.

According to the survey of the U.S. Census Administration, covering July 16-July 21, the number of people who could not access enough food reached its highest level since May.

While 23 million 861 thousand people sometimes cannot access sufficient food, 5 million 423 thousand people often did not consume sufficient food.

APPLICATION TO THE UNEMPLOYMENT WAGE INCREASE 12 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN A WEEK

According to the data released by the US Department of Labor, the number of people who demanded unemployment benefits for the first time in the country increased by 12 thousand people to 1 million 434 thousand in the week ending July 25, compared to the previous week.

Thus, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time in the US has exceeded a total of 54 million since the week ended March 14, when the Kovid-19 outbreak began to affect the labor market.



