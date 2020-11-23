30 Coins and 61 releases this week: Netflix

After a ‘quiet’ previous week in terms of the pace of premieres, the end of the month just before the arrival of December is expected to be very intense in terms of premieres of new series and movies.
We have, for example, the long-awaited 30 Coins, by Alex de la Iglesia, a rural horror series with a fascinating story such as turning the thirty coins that Judas received for betraying Jesus Christ into a divine weapon. And along with the series, the service brings us several works by the essential director.
And also others such as season 31 of the mythical The Simpsons, an icon of authentic popular culture that has been broadcast for 3 uninterrupted decades and that since last year is officially a Disney product. But there is more, so we go straight to the list:
NETFLIX 23 – 29
November 23
Dolly Parton: Christmas in the Square
November 24
Dragons Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
Hillbilly, a rural elegy
Tomy’s notebook
Notes for my son
November 25
The scammer, season 2 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
November 26
Aquaman
Mosul
November 27
A place to dream, season 2
Christmas Visit, Season 1
Voices
Call
Don´t listen
Shaw Mendes: In Wonder
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker