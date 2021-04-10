30 Altcoins, Here Are The Most Wanted This Week

Investors can control the price, market value, trade volume, popularity and many other features of the altcoins they have added to their watch lists on various platforms. CoinGecko, one of the largest of these, is a suitable name for measuring the popularity of cryptocurrencies.

On CoinGecko, it can be seen which altcoins investors around the world search about most throughout the week. According to the data between April 3-9, the most sought-after name of the last days was WINk (WIN).

Most popular names of the week (1-10)

1. WINk (WIN)

2.BitTorrent (BTT)

3. AIOZ Network (AIOZ)

4. Binance Coin (BNB)

5. Polkamon (PMON)

6. Tokocrypto (TKO)

7. PAID Network (PAID)

8.Ripple (XRP)

9. Enjin Coin (ENJ)

10.1inch (1INCH)

Most popular names of the week (11-20)

11. PancakeSwap (CAKE)

12. Origin Protocol (OGN)

13. ECOMI (OMI)

14. TRON (TRX)

15. Akash Network (AKT)

16. Holo (HOT)

17. Ethernity Chain (ERN)

18. WazirX (WRX)

19. Shopping.io (SPI)

20. Fei Protocol (FEI)

Most popular names of the week (21-30)