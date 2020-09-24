3-year-old Spanish boy dying while selling flowers

Anthony Rojo DeLeon’s family has settled a lawsuit for more than $ 5 million and are now filing another, this time with the automaker that was involved in the fatal accident.

The boy’s mother, Judy Rojo, said no amount of money can bring back the 3-year-old who was with his mother when she died after being trapped under a speeding car. On Wednesday, he returned to the crash site.

“Everything happened here and we saw everything,” said Rojo. It was February 14, 2020, when Hanskabell Amargos, 42, took the keys and got into a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat from the Spitzer Dodge dealership, where he worked. Across the street, Judy Rojo had her son, Anthony, with her. They were both selling flowers and other Valentine’s Day items at their family’s store.

Amargos left the dealership on South Dixie Highway in Homestead and was traveling north when he lost control of the car and crashed into the tent. The boy was trapped under the car and later died of his injuries.

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, the maker of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, denies liability, stating that the company did not own the Charger at the time of the accident, that it was the dealer who had the car keys, that it was the driver of the car who seized it. he took those keys without consent and that the boy’s mother was negligent.



