3 Teams Reportedly Interested in Trading for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have at least a few teams willing to trade Russell Westbrook.

It is reported that Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have expressed interest in acquiring Westbrook.

Westbrook will earn $47.1 million this season after the Lakers selected his player a few weeks ago.

However, Westbrook can still be sold, and there is a good chance that it will happen. The Lakers are still going to make some changes in the offseason after they failed to make the playoffs last season.

This happened after the team had pinned hopes on the championship at the beginning of the season.

Westbrook also struggled a lot last season, averaging just 18 points per game on 44% of shots from the floor. His 18 points per game was the lowest since 2009, when he was in Oklahoma City.

For a proper return, the Lakers would most likely have traded Westbrook without any problems, especially since this player has so many opportunities.