In the past, at most we had the Hotmail email, the MSN Messenger account and perhaps something on Terra, Yahoo or, if one was “brave,” an account on eBay and even Paypal. But we jump to the present, to 20 years later: everything has changed, and now we have how many? 20-30 accounts between social networks, mobile apps, content services for streaming series, music, payment platforms?

There are many accounts, there are many passwords, and it is easy, as we have seen today, to get carried away and use passwords as bad as these. And this leads to the fact that they can crack your password, use it and… take over your account. But how do you know that?

Find out if your service account has been stolen

As reported by the INCIBE, the National Cybersecurity Institute, although it is sometimes difficult to be aware of an account theft, there are “a series of factors that can give us clues or increase the suspicion that our accounts are being used by a third party ”. Factors such as the following:

Passwords suddenly not working

Generally, when a cybercriminal manages to violate the security of our account and access it, it is most likely that they will change the access password. When we try to access we, we will not be able to, and the service will inform us that our credentials are not correct. There we will have a clear indicator of what is happening.

Logins you haven’t done

Many services warn of the logins that are made from an unknown device that is not the usual one through email; for example, online shopping platforms, social networks or banking applications.

If we receive an email of these characteristics, and it does not correspond to an access that we have made, we must be especially careful, since someone could have taken our passwords, or it could also be a cybercriminal impersonating the entity or service so that we can do click on a link and thus steal the access data to our account (phishing).

Read mails and messages, unknown posts or unauthorized movements

If we find messages already read and it was not us, it is likely that a third party is “snooping” our mailbox. Similarly, strange conversations with our contacts or publications that we do not remember having made are also a symptom of account theft. Finally, in the face of unauthorized movements or transactions, such as an online purchase, you will also have to be suspicious.

My account has been stolen, what do I do

If you are already sure that your account has been stolen, the first thing to do is follow the instructions offered by the platform or service whose account has been hacked. The process is very similar in most of them, and on their website we will find the necessary steps to take to recover our account and report the impersonation of our identity, in the event that the case also occurs:

Social networks: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch.

Buy online: Amazon, Ebay.

Email: Gmail, Outlook.

Multimedia content platforms: Netflix, HBO,.

Others: Google, Apple.



