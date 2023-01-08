“Brain works” will become even more exciting, and that’s why!

“Brain Works” on KBS 2TV is a comedy—detective drama on the topic of brain science about two men who can’t stand each other, but must work together to solve a crime related to a rare brain disease. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa plays Shin Ha Ru, a brain scientist who possesses a very “extraordinary brain”, having everything but humanity. Cha Tae-hyun plays Geum Myung-se, a very sweet and attentive detective with an “altruistic brain.”

“Brain Works” got off to a good start: its premiere took first place in its timeslot with an average nationwide viewer rating of 5.2 percent. On Wavve, the premiere of the drama took third place and topped the search rankings in real time, which proves its growing popularity. As a comedy-mystical drama filled with bromance, “Brain Works” will hook you with its funny moments and at the same time will keep you on your toes from exciting criminal cases.

But if you’re not convinced yet, below are three reasons why drama will keep you glued to the screen!

Spoilers

1. Passionate performances and unique characters

In “Brain Works” there are nine unique characters with different special brains. Jung Yong Hwa is already receiving positive reviews for his realistic portrayal of the rational and sharp Shin Ha Ru, a man with an “extraordinary brain” that makes him a narcissist full of self-love. Cha Tae Hyun is responsible for having fun with his character Geum Myung Se, a detective with an “altruistic brain” who selflessly continues to accept ridiculous requests from others and still worries about the most trivial things of the people around him, even when he himself is in crisis. Kwak Sun young and Ye Ji-won enhanced the quality of the drama with their stellar performance as Seol So-jung, a forensic investigator with a timid mind, and Kim Mo-ran, the ex-wife of Geum Myung-se with a brain overflowing with excessive sexual attraction. accordingly. On top of that, veteran actors Jung Dong Hwan, Woo Hyun, Kim Soo Jin and Im Chul Hyung present their characters with extreme detail and so vividly that the drama seems alive and real.

2. Fresh and strong narratives related to the brain

The brain science drama “Brain Works” presents interesting facts about the brain and rare brain-related diseases that viewers may not have known about before, naturally inserting them into the story. From establishing a connection between the capabilities of the brain and making wise decisions to getting acquainted with Wernicke-Korsakov syndrome (an unusual type of memory disorder) and speech loss, the drama presents completely fresh narratives that will easily hook viewers. As in the first two episodes, in which the characters used innovative methods to catch the real villain, viewers can certainly expect more exciting cases and unexpected solutions in the future.

3. Jong Yong Hwa and Cha Tae Hyun’s hilarious banter

The controversial “sworn” chemistry between Jung Yong Hwa, who demonstrates an unconventional acting transformation in this drama, and Cha Tae Hyun, a master of comic acting, attracts the attention of viewers. Although Shin Ha Ru and Geum Myung Se have been fighting since the beginning, and although their relationship is built on a stone foundation, they still subtly help each other when the other is in danger. The drama doesn’t take itself too seriously, and the fun will be to see more fun interactions when they start working closely together.

The production team noted: “We would like to thank the viewers for the enthusiastic response to the first episode of Brain Works, adding, “Please look forward to the chemistry between Jung Yong Hwa and Cha Tae Hyun when they start working together. Kwak Sun-young’s amazing 180 degree transformation and more exciting stories in episodes 3 and 4.”

“Brain works” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 21:50. KST!