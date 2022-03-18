3 reasons to raise Bitcoin from famous broker Iuorio

While the stability of Bitcoin, which has been in price movements between 35 thousand and 45 thousand dollars since the beginning of January, did not deteriorate even despite the war between Russia and Ukraine, the famous US broker Jim Iuorio revealed 3 reasons to raise the largest crypto money.

Commenting on the trend in Bitcoin for the US global markets company CME Group, famous broker Jim Iuorio said that the largest crypto money can now achieve its long-awaited stable movements and rise, and he put forward 3 reasons for this.

“The dollar and geopolitical risk”

Commenting, “The combination of these 3 items can enable Bitcoin to move upwards,” Iuorio cited the current strong stance of the dollar and geopolitical risks as the first reason:

“The US dollar is very strong right now. As this power wanes, inflation rises, and geopolitical turmoil continues, we may see people switching to Bitcoin for its safe-haven status.”

The second reason Iuorio said is that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue its policy of raising interest rates. As it is known, the Fed announced its long-spoken interest rate hike decision on Wednesday and increased it by 25 basis points. The institution had taken such a step for the first time since December 2018. After the two-day Fed meeting, the dollar index fell 0.6%.

“Investors are relieved if your regulations increase”

The third reason put forward by the US broker is the kind that will be discussed… Iuorio thinks that regulations should be increased in order to achieve the rise and stability in Bitcoin. Stating that the regulations and openness in the market will give confidence to the investor, Iuorio said, “As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin become more transparent and more reliable, people will feel more comfortable using it.”

Noting that the developments in the Far East may also affect the course of Bitcoin, the famous analyst said, “On the other hand, we see that China and Japan, which are struggling with the economic crisis, also announced support packages. “We’re seeing reports that some governments are also taking bank assets,” he said.