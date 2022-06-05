3 Popular Hallmark Movie Franchises That I Just Found Out About Have Been Canceled

Given the many Hallmark stars who have recently defected to rival network GAC Family, it makes sense that some of the network’s movie franchises and its sister channel Movies & Mysteries will see some changes to some of their older franchises. But I didn’t realize how many of them were canceled until I started investigating Candice Cameron Bure’s transition to GAC Family and her films about Aurora Teagarden. As it turned out, his likely demise came after Hallmark canceled three other long-running detective franchises.

Here’s the bottom line: over the past year, Hallmark has canceled “The Secrets of Haley Dean” starring Kelly Martin, “The Secrets of the Matchmaker” starring Danica McKellar and Victor Webster, as well as the detectives “The Perfect Picture” starring the husband-and-wife duo Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. There were no announcements, but each one was quietly confirmed, so quietly that I only realize it months later.

“The Secrets of Haley Dean” with nine films to its credit was one of the most successful detective franchises in Hallmark, despite the fact that it was released only in the period from 2016 to 2019. It wasn’t until the holiday season last year that Kelly Martin found out she wouldn’t be able to bring the character back to the small screen for more TV movies. She noted on Twitter:

I just found out that Hayley Dean has finished working at Hallmark. Very sad and sorry to report.

Looking at the second franchise, the loss of Matchmaker Mysteries actually makes a lot of sense, since Danica McKellar is one of the main names transferred to the GAC. However, it’s worth noting that McKellar signed a contract with GAC Family for only four films and seems to still be a fan of her work in “The Matchmaker’s Secrets,” so the series shouldn’t have ended. Despite this, her first GAC family movie aired in January 2022, and that same month Danica McKeller informed a fan on social media that the network “decided to stop filming [Matchmaker] last summer”—long before she left in October.

They decided to stop producing them last summer, just like many others! Let them know how you feel; I’d like to do more riddles – many of us would.

Of these three riddles, Picture Perfect probably pleased me the least, although there is clearly chemistry between Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. Similarly, in the case of this franchise (which had only three films), Alexa PenaVega was the one who reported that the TV presenter had canceled her mysterious projects, noting in Instagram Stories “unfortunately not” when one fan asked if Hallmark Movies & Mysteries would be filmed. more. Given the context of Danica McKellar’s previous comment, it’s possible that this was also one of the summer victims, but we only found out about it a few months later.

It should be noted that we’ve also seen Candice Cameron Bure’s departure happen recently, and while she’s not under a general agreement with GAC Family, after early reports indicated she might keep her Aurora Teagarden series, it looks like the long-running Hallmark franchise is probably over, since that f. I already knew this, but given this large stream of changing and changing projects, it’s enough to make you wonder if Hallmark was dumping fat and thereby stimulating some of these exits or prompted some of Hallmark’s most ardent loyal customers to at least try another network.

Good news? Lacey Chabert has just signed a new general deal with Hallmark, so her favorite crossword puzzles are (hopefully) safe for now. And the cable guy just unveiled a new franchise starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker, which, frankly, has a silly title — “Die of Chocolate: A Curious Mystery of a Supplier” — but was one of the cutest of the new ones that debuted on the network. . So hopefully there’s good news on the horizon, even if some fan favorites have been fired.