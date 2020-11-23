3 players expected to return from military service

South Korean laws are very strict about compulsory military service, refusing or avoiding it is punishable by jail. They establish that those listed cannot use social networks or smartphones and in the case of artists they include that they cannot appear in the press without permission. These are 3 actors who will soon be returning from military service:

1. Lee Jong Suk

At only 31 years old, Lee Jong Suk has an extensive artistic career with successful dramatic and film projects, including School 2013 (2013), I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), The Hymn of Death (2018) and Romance is a Bonus Book (2019).

He began his mandatory military service on March 8, 2019. Because he suffered a torn ligament in a car accident in the past when he was 16 years old, he was deemed unfit for duty as an active duty soldier for which he was assigned to an administrative position. He is expected to be decommissioned on January 2, 2021.

2. Park Hyung Sik

The famous South Korean singer, actor and dancer Park Hyung Sik of the K-Pop group ZE: A, at just 29 years old, is already known for his performances in successful K-Dramas such as The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015) , Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017) and Suits (2018).

The idol and also an actor enlisted in mandatory military service on June 10, 2019 as part of the Capital Defense Command in Seoul. His official return to society as a civilian is scheduled for January 4, 2021.

3. Hong Jong Hyun

The 30-year-old South Korean actor and model Hong Jong Hyun began his acting career in various films such as Frozen Flower (2008), Lovers – Omnibus (2008) and Hey, Tom (2008). His latest dramas are Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), The King Loves (2017), My Daughter is the Kindest (2019), and Absolute Boyfriend (2019).

Hong Jong Hyun has a few months to go before he returned as he enlisted on December 2 for his military service, so his official date of return to show business is set for June 17, 2021.



