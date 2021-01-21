3 more ways to improve your company’s cybersecurity

Many events have significantly impacted companies in recent months. In addition to the pandemic, which may have severely damaged business, several companies had to allow their employees to carry out their activities from home. In this context, it was necessary to change many practices to adapt to the new routine, and one aspect may have been overlooked, which is very worrying: digital security.

Cybersecurity is a subject that requires the utmost attention from companies, since many depend on online data and services performed on the internet. So it is a very big mistake not to invest in digital security.

1. Educate your employees about digital threats

One of the methods most used by cybercriminals to obtain inside information from companies (passwords, accounts, access, etc.) is social engineering. This apparently complex term is nothing more than exploiting the ingenuity of employees who may not be aware of the danger of sharing sensitive data.

A criminal calls a company and claims to be part of the bank where the company has an account. He asks for confidential information and, in order not to raise suspicions, lies saying that he has already talked to his superiors and the sharing of that data has already been approved. For fear of reprisal, the uninformed employee provides what the criminal asked for and the damage is done.

Of course, the strategy can vary widely and cybercriminals can use other creative methods to get what they want. But how to prevent this type of trap? This is where employee education comes in.

If you don’t know where to start, Hacker Rangers is a platform that promotes a culture of corporate cybersecurity with gamification to make the process more attractive and efficient. Rather than long boring lectures or bland primers, this method helps to create a safer company in a fun way.

2. Keep hardware and software up to date

A serious problem for digital security in companies is outdated software and hardware. By not paying attention to this aspect, companies leave loopholes open so that cybercriminals can exploit vulnerabilities created by these outdated programs or equipment.

A simple implementation of this tip is to create a constant hardware and software update policy. This includes updates to the operating system, programs used in production, antivirus databases and the replacement of very old components, such as processors, network cards and even entire computers.

In doing so, the company is also collaborating to raise the level of employee productivity. Using a computer with updated parts and software is much easier than using an old, slow, outdated PC. Employees also feel more motivated, which further increases their willingness to work.

3. Promote continuous learning

More than simply offering specific training, bringing a speaker to talk about the topic or distributing a booklet with tips, it is important to promote a culture of continuous learning about digital security to bring better results.

One way to provide this is gamification, and Perallis is the first company to bring this process to teach cybersecurity in organizations. Through an online platform that encourages growth and evolution (as in a game), employees will be constantly evolving to raise corporate security levels.

The company even offers a board game to teach important digital security concepts.