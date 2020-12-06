3 mil millones de XRP incluidos en airdrop

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it will support the Spark airdrop, which concerns XRP investors.

It was wondering whether the leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase would support the Spark airdrop on XRP. The fact that there was no statement from Coinbase despite the airdrop for a week had reduced the hopes on this issue.

In a statement from Coinbase today, it was reported that Flare Networks’ upcoming Spark airdrop will be supported.

In the statement, it was stated that the Spark token will be distributed to customers holding XRP in Coinbase or Coinbase Pro at 03:00 on December 12, 2020 after the Flare network becomes operational. It was stated that the amount of Spark to be purchased will change depending on how much XRP is in the account at the time of balance recording.

Finally, it was noted that the decision to support any asset requires significant technical and compliance review, and may be subject to regulatory approval in some regions. For this reason, it was emphasized that it cannot be guaranteed whether or when Spark will be distributed in any region at the moment.

Coinbase was important to XRP investors and the Spark airdrop. It is stated that over 3 billion XRP are kept in the wallets of the exchange. If Coinbase did not support airdrop, 3 billion Spark tokens would not be distributed. 3 billion XRP is worth $ 1 billion 800 million at current prices.

What is Flare Networks?

Flare Networks is defined as a new turing complate smart contract platform. Its token, Spark (FXRP), was created through an XRP fork. The company is supported by Ripple itself. Ripple’s investment arm, Xpring, announced last year that it invested in Flare Networks, but did not disclose the amount. In the statement made by Xpring, it was stated that the partnership will bring the smart contract feature to the XRP platform.



